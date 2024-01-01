About Rakuten, Inc.

Founded in 1997 in Tokyo, Japan, Rakuten, Inc. started as a small online marketplace and quickly grew into a global leader in e-commerce and online retail. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including shopping, travel, banking, and digital content, along with its popular Rakuten Rewards program, which provides cashback and rewards for purchases. Rakuten's expansive ecosystem also includes financial technology, digital content, and communication services, making it a comprehensive solution for consumers and businesses worldwide.

Rakuten Pay is a digital payment platform that allows users to make secure and convenient payments online and in-store using their smartphones. It integrates with various payment methods, including credit cards and e-wallets, enabling seamless transactions across the Rakuten ecosystem and other participating merchants.