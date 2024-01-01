About Rakuten, Inc.

Founded in 1997 in Tokyo, Japan, Rakuten, Inc. started as a small online marketplace and quickly grew into a global leader in e-commerce and online retail. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including shopping, travel, banking, and digital content, along with its popular Rakuten Rewards program, which provides cashback and rewards for purchases. Rakuten's expansive ecosystem also includes financial technology, digital content, and communication services, making it a comprehensive solution for consumers and businesses worldwide.

Rakuten Affiliate is an affiliate marketing program that allows publishers to earn commissions by promoting Rakuten's wide range of products and services on their websites, blogs, or social media platforms. Affiliates can access a variety of promotional tools and resources, including banners, links, and product feeds, to effectively market Rakuten's offerings and earn a percentage of sales generated through their referrals.