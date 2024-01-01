About Rakuten, Inc.

Founded in 1997 in Tokyo, Japan, Rakuten, Inc. started as a small online marketplace and quickly grew into a global leader in e-commerce and online retail. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including shopping, travel, banking, and digital content, along with its popular Rakuten Rewards program, which provides cashback and rewards for purchases. Rakuten's expansive ecosystem also includes financial technology, digital content, and communication services, making it a comprehensive solution for consumers and businesses worldwide.

Rakuten Advertising provides performance-based marketing solutions, helping brands connect with consumers through affiliate marketing, programmatic display, and search marketing. It leverages a global network of publishers and advertisers to optimize ad performance and drive customer engagement. Rakuten Advertising's services are designed to enhance brand visibility and increase ROI for its clients.