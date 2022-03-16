Recipes overview
Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

477.2K records
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Zoho CRM is a cloud-based business management platform that offers sales and marketing automation tools with helpdesk, analytics and customer support functions. Zoho CRM helps users respond to customers across channels in real-time. Zia, Zoho CRM's AI-powered sales assistant, can predict an appropriate time to contact customers. It scans emails for urgency and can display relevant statistics or documents when performing searches. Users can integrate with G Suite, WordPress, MailChimp, Evernote, Unbounce and other third-party systems. Zoho CRM's software development kits provide tools to build custom functions to add to the CRM.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial