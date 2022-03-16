About

Zoho CRM is a cloud-based business management platform that offers sales and marketing automation tools with helpdesk, analytics and customer support functions. Zoho CRM helps users respond to customers across channels in real-time. Zia, Zoho CRM's AI-powered sales assistant, can predict an appropriate time to contact customers. It scans emails for urgency and can display relevant statistics or documents when performing searches. Users can integrate with G Suite, WordPress, MailChimp, Evernote, Unbounce and other third-party systems. Zoho CRM's software development kits provide tools to build custom functions to add to the CRM.