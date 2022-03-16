Recipe details
Zoho SalesIQ
Key facts about Zoho SalesIQ
- Records
- 13661 records
- Websites tracked
- 13661 websites use Zoho SalesIQ
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Zoho
Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools. Zoho is best known for the online office suite offering Zoho Office Suite. Zoho CRM was released in 2005, followed by the releases of Projects, Creator and Sheet in 2006. Zoho expanded into the collaboration space with the release of Zoho Docs and Zoho Meeting in 2007. In 2008, the company added invoicing and mail applications, reaching one million users by August of that year. In 2009, the company was renamed Zoho Corporation after its online office suite. In 2017, Zoho launched Zoho One, a comprehensive suite of over forty applications. As of October 2021, Zoho One has been expanded to 50 applications.
About this recipe
Zoho SalesIQ is a platform that can help you boost your sales, support and marketing activities on your business website or application. It identifies visitors visiting your site or accessing your product, keep them engaging with the automation tools and helps you communicate with them via message, audio call, email, etc.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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