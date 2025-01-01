About Zoho

Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools. Zoho is best known for the online office suite offering Zoho Office Suite. Zoho CRM was released in 2005, followed by the releases of Projects, Creator and Sheet in 2006. Zoho expanded into the collaboration space with the release of Zoho Docs and Zoho Meeting in 2007. In 2008, the company added invoicing and mail applications, reaching one million users by August of that year. In 2009, the company was renamed Zoho Corporation after its online office suite. In 2017, Zoho launched Zoho One, a comprehensive suite of over forty applications. As of October 2021, Zoho One has been expanded to 50 applications.

Launched in 2006 by Zoho Corporation, Site24x7 has evolved into a comprehensive observability platform for DevOps and IT operations. Leveraging Zoho's extensive expertise in IT management, Site24x7 offers a unified solution for monitoring diverse IT infrastructures, serving businesses of all sizes globally.

Site24x7 provides an all-in-one monitoring platform encompassing website monitoring, server monitoring, cloud monitoring, application performance management (APM), network monitoring, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic transactions, log management, and AIOps. These services enable organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their IT environments, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.