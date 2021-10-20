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Recipe details

Webex by Cisco

Webex by Cisco

51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

Key facts about Webex by Cisco

Records
51070 records
Websites tracked
51070 websites use Webex by Cisco
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CSCO
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales, Publishing
Categories
Cloud, Multimedia
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California. Integral to the growth of Silicon Valley, Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.

About this recipe

Webex by Cisco is a video conferencing and collaboration product suite. This cloud-based collaboration suite is comprised of software including Webex Meetings, Webex Teams and Webex Devices. The Webex suite is a merger of Cisco's Webex web conferencing platform and the Cisco Spark team collaboration app.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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