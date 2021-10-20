Recipe details
Webex by Cisco
Key facts about Webex by Cisco
- Records
- 51070 records
- Websites tracked
- 51070 websites use Webex by Cisco
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CSCO
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales, Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Multimedia
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Cisco
Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California. Integral to the growth of Silicon Valley, Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.
About this recipe
Webex by Cisco is a video conferencing and collaboration product suite. This cloud-based collaboration suite is comprised of software including Webex Meetings, Webex Teams and Webex Devices. The Webex suite is a merger of Cisco's Webex web conferencing platform and the Cisco Spark team collaboration app.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Cisco Secure Email
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.72.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO
Cisco Domain Protection
Cisco Domain Protection helps to protect the ownership of brands by protecting their customers from phishers, spammers, and abusers.39.5K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO
Duo
Duo Security provides cloud-based MFA and secure access solutions that verify user identities and device health, safeguarding organizations against cyber threats.34.5K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO