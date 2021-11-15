Recipe details
Cisco Secure Email
Key facts about Cisco Secure Email
- Records
- 72120 records
- Websites tracked
- 72120 websites use Cisco Secure Email
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CSCO
- Industries
- Asset management
- Categories
- Communication services, Email, Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Cisco
Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California. Integral to the growth of Silicon Valley, Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.
About this recipe
Cisco Secure Email uses technology to inspect incoming emails for malicious threats and encrypt or secure outbound email traffic to protect mailboxes, data, users, and organizations from cybersecurity attacks and schemes. Cloud email security is increasingly important as more and more companies migrate to a cloud or hybrid email platform. Cisco Email Security's layered defenses can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Webex by Cisco
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO
Cisco Domain Protection
Cisco Domain Protection helps to protect the ownership of brands by protecting their customers from phishers, spammers, and abusers.39.5K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO
Duo
Duo Security provides cloud-based MFA and secure access solutions that verify user identities and device health, safeguarding organizations against cyber threats.34.5K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO