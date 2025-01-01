About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California. Integral to the growth of Silicon Valley, Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.

About this recipe

Duo Security, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is a leading provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure access solutions. Acquired by Cisco in 2018, Duo specializes in verifying user identities and device health to protect organizations against data breaches and cyber threats.

Duo's platform offers a range of features, including MFA, single sign-on (SSO), device trust, and adaptive access policies, enabling organizations to secure access to applications and data across various environments. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing IT infrastructure, providing a user-friendly experience that balances security with productivity.