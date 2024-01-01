About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, headquartered in San Jose, California. Integral to the growth of Silicon Valley, Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.

About this recipe

Cisco Domain Protection helps you protect the ownership of your brand by protecting your customers from phishers, spammers, and other email abusers who attempt to send inauthentic email claiming to be you. Domain Protection does this by helping you easily and thoroughly obtain outgoing email authentication. This authentication is for all your domains and for all who send messages from those domains, and it is authentication established by DMARC policies.