Recipe details
Akamai CDN
Key facts about Akamai CDN
- Records
- 97075 records
- Websites tracked
- 97075 websites use Akamai CDN
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:AKAM
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, DNS, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Akamai
Akamai Technologies, Inc. is an American content delivery network (CDN), a cybersecurity, and cloud service company, providing web and Internet security services. Akamai's Intelligent Edge Platform is one of the world's largest distributed computing platforms. The company operates a network of servers around the world and rents out capacity on these servers to customers who want their websites to work faster by distributing content from locations near the user. When a user navigates to the URL of an Akamai customer, their browser is directed by Akamai's domain name system to a proximal edge server that can serve the requested content. Akamai's mapping system assigns each user to a proximal edge server using sophisticated algorithms such as stable matching and consistent hashing, enabling more reliable and faster web downloads. Further, Akamai implements DDoS mitigation and other security services in its edge server platform.
About this recipe
Akamai is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service that securely delivers data, videos, applications, and APIs to customers globally with low latency, high transfer speeds, all within a developer-friendly environment. Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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