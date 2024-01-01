About DreamHost

DreamHost is a Los Angeles-based web hosting provider and domain name registrar. It is owned by New Dream Network, LLC, founded in 1996 by Dallas Bethune, Josh Jones, Michael Rodriguez and Sage Weil, undergraduate students at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, and registered in 1997 by Michael Rodriguez. DreamHost's shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting network consists of Apache, nginx and lighttpd web servers running on the Ubuntu operating system.

About this recipe

DreamPress is a managed WordPress hosting solution offered by DreamHost, a well-established and reputable web hosting company founded in 1996. DreamPress is designed to provide a powerful, fast, and easy-to-use hosting experience specifically tailored to WordPress users, ranging from beginners to advanced developers and businesses. DreamHost's DreamPress plans come with built-in server-side caching, solid-state drives (SSDs), and a content delivery network (CDN) to ensure optimal performance and faster page load times for WordPress websites. DreamPress also places a strong emphasis on security, providing automatic daily backups, one-click SSL certificates, and robust malware scanning to keep clients' websites safe from potential threats.