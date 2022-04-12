Recipes overview
eNom DNS

eNom DNS

1.2M records
NASDAQ:TCX
Asset management
Hosting
Enom, Inc. is a domain name registrar and Web hosting company that also sells other products closely tied to domain names, such as SSL certificates, e-mail services, and Website building software. As of May 2016, it manages over 15 million domains.

eNom is owned by Tucows.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

