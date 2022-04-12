Recipe details
eNom DNS
Key facts about eNom DNS
- Records
- 910043 records
- Websites tracked
- 910043 websites use eNom DNS
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:TCX
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Tucows
Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.
About this recipe
Enom, Inc. is a domain name registrar and Web hosting company that also sells other products closely tied to domain names, such as SSL certificates, e-mail services, and Website building software. As of May 2016, it manages over 15 million domains.
eNom is owned by Tucows.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Tucows Hosting
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eNom Registrar
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EPAG Registrar
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EPAG DNS
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Hover
Hover is a domain registrar offering user-friendly domain registration, management, and email services with a focus on privacy and simplicity.844.2K recordsNASDAQ:TCX