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Recipe details
Have I Been Pwned
38.1K records
Key facts about Have I Been Pwned
- Records
- 38124 records
- Websites tracked
- 38124 websites use Have I Been Pwned
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Have I Been Pwned
Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) is a free data breach search and notification service. The service has been used by tens of millions of people to search through billions of breached records and supports tens of thousands of visitors a day. HIBP aggregates data that's been exposed publicly and enables individuals and organisations to assess their exposure. Searches only require an email address and provide immediate feedback. The notification service monitors for ongoing exposure and emails an address owner if it subsequently turns up in a data breach.
About this recipe
Have I Been Pwned allows you to search across multiple data breaches to see if your email address or phone number has been compromised.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites