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Recipe details

Have I Been Pwned

Have I Been Pwned

38.1K records

Key facts about Have I Been Pwned

Records
38124 records
Websites tracked
38124 websites use Have I Been Pwned
Industries
Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Have I Been Pwned

Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) is a free data breach search and notification service. The service has been used by tens of millions of people to search through billions of breached records and supports tens of thousands of visitors a day. HIBP aggregates data that's been exposed publicly and enables individuals and organisations to assess their exposure. Searches only require an email address and provide immediate feedback. The notification service monitors for ongoing exposure and emails an address owner if it subsequently turns up in a data breach.

About this recipe

Have I Been Pwned allows you to search across multiple data breaches to see if your email address or phone number has been compromised.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites