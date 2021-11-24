About Salesforce

Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, offering a wide array of services and solutions. Initially developed as a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, it has since expanded to support various programming languages and industries. Salesforce's services encompass CRM, industry-specific solutions, cloud offerings, app development, artificial intelligence (AI), integration, analytics, community engagement, mobile solutions, and more. It empowers businesses to manage customer interactions, streamline processes, and gain valuable insights from data. Salesforce's acquisition by Salesforce.com in 2010 for $212 million marked its growth into a leading player in the cloud computing and CRM space. Salesforce continually innovates to provide tools that help businesses build better relationships with their clients and enhance overall productivity. Its extensive ecosystem, including the Salesforce AppExchange, offers a diverse range of third-party apps and integrations to augment its core offerings.

About this recipe

Heroku, a pioneering cloud platform as a service (PaaS), was initially introduced in 2007, primarily supporting Ruby but later expanded to encompass Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go, making it a versatile and polyglot platform. It simplifies application deployment and management, allowing developers to create, scale, and manage applications efficiently across multiple programming languages. Heroku's user-friendly approach abstracts infrastructure complexities, making it a preferred choice for web and mobile app development. Salesforce.com acquired Heroku in 2010 for $212 million, cementing its position as a significant player in the cloud computing industry.