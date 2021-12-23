Recipe details
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
Key facts about Salesforce Marketing Cloud
- Records
- 95540 records
- Websites tracked
- 95540 websites use Salesforce Marketing Cloud
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:CRM
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Salesforce
Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, offering a wide array of services and solutions. Initially developed as a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, it has since expanded to support various programming languages and industries. Salesforce's services encompass CRM, industry-specific solutions, cloud offerings, app development, artificial intelligence (AI), integration, analytics, community engagement, mobile solutions, and more. It empowers businesses to manage customer interactions, streamline processes, and gain valuable insights from data. Salesforce's acquisition by Salesforce.com in 2010 for $212 million marked its growth into a leading player in the cloud computing and CRM space. Salesforce continually innovates to provide tools that help businesses build better relationships with their clients and enhance overall productivity. Its extensive ecosystem, including the Salesforce AppExchange, offers a diverse range of third-party apps and integrations to augment its core offerings.
About this recipe
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the platform for delivering relevant, personalized journeys across channels and devices enabling marketers to deliver messages throughout all phases of the relationship. Marketing Cloud Engagement includes integrated solutions for customer journey management, email, mobile, social, web personalization, advertising, content creation and management, and data analysis.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM
Salesforce Customer 360
Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.114.6K recordsNYSE:CRM
Salesforce Service Cloud
Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service platform that helps businesses provide better customer service and support.1.6K recordsNYSE:CRM
Salesforce Audience Studio
Salesforce Audience Studio is a data management platform that helps marketers create personalized customer experiences.522 recordsNYSE:CRM
Heroku
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages.161.6K recordsNYSE:CRM
Slack
Slack is a collaboration platform that streamlines team communication with channels, messaging, file sharing, and app integrations.28.1K recordsNYSE:CRM
Pardot (Marketing Cloud Account Engagement)
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement offers tailored solutions within the CRM suite to optimize lead generation and expedite sales cycles for B2B marketers.147.2K recordsNYSE:CRM