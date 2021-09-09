Recipes overview
Salesforce Commerce Cloud
1.5K records
NYSE:CRM
Asset management
E-commerce
About
Salesforce Commerce Cloud,formerly called Demandware, is a software technology company headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts that provides a cloud-based unified e-commerce platform with mobile, AI personalization, order management capabilities, and related services for B2C and B2B retailers and brand manufacturers around the world. It was founded in 2004 and acquired by Salesforce in 2016 for $2.8B.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
