About Hubspot

HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. Hubspot was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006. Its products and services aim to provide tools for customer relationship management, social media marketing, content management, lead generation, web analytics, search engine optimization, live chat, and customer support.

About this recipe

HubSpot Consent Banner is a tool that allows businesses to create and display customizable consent banners on their websites, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act). The banner enables visitors to manage their cookie preferences and provides transparency about the data being collected, while also helping businesses maintain user trust and legal requirements.