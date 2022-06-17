Recipe details
Ionos Hosting
Key facts about Ionos Hosting
- Records
- 11865424 records
- Websites tracked
- 11865424 websites use Ionos Hosting
- Stock ticker
- ETR:UTDI
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About United Internet AG
United Internet AG is a global Internet services company headquartered in Montabaur, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The company is structured in two business areas, Access and Applications, and has a total of 13 brands and numerous subsidiaries. It is the parent company of three major email providers (GMX, Web.de and Mail.com) and with the brand 1&1 and its 2.91 million DSL customer contracts, and it owns the leading ISP in Germany. United Internet's web hosting and cloud computing business is operated by the 1&1 Ionos subsidiary. United Internet operates its own Internet backbone with computer clusters at several Internet exchange points
About this recipe
Ionos (formerly 1&1 IONOS and 1&1 Internet) is a web hosting company. It was founded in Germany in 1988 and is currently owned by United Internet. In addition to web hosting, it also provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting, as well as virtual private servers and dedicated servers.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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