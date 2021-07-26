Recipes overview
LivePerson
12.1K records
NASDAQ:LPSN
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
About
LivePerson is a global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Headquartered in New York City, LivePerson is best known as the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that allows consumers to message with brands.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.