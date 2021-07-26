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Recipe details
LivePerson
3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN
Key facts about LivePerson
- Records
- 3435 records
- Websites tracked
- 3435 websites use LivePerson
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:LPSN
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About LivePerson
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Headquartered in New York City, LivePerson is best known as the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that allows consumers to message with brands. In 2018, the company announced its AI offering, allowing customers to create AI-powered chatbots to answer consumer messages, alongside human customer service staff.
About this recipe
LivePerson is a global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Headquartered in New York City, LivePerson is best known as the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that allows consumers to message with brands.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research