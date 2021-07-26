Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipe details

LivePerson

LivePerson

3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN

Key facts about LivePerson

Records
3435 records
Websites tracked
3435 websites use LivePerson
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:LPSN
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About LivePerson

LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Headquartered in New York City, LivePerson is best known as the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that allows consumers to message with brands. In 2018, the company announced its AI offering, allowing customers to create AI-powered chatbots to answer consumer messages, alongside human customer service staff.

About this recipe

LivePerson is a global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software. Headquartered in New York City, LivePerson is best known as the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that allows consumers to message with brands.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research