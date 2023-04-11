Security: Unsupported NGINX versions

About Dataprovider Research

Dataprovider.com transforms the internet into the largest search engine of structured web data for data-minded professionals so that they can do detailed research, make better decisions, measure the digital economy and fight cybercrime. Creating the right dataset is difficult due to the hundreds of filters and values that each field contains. These recipes are custom prefiltered datasets that help you get the most complete results.

About this recipe

Working with unsupported NGINX versions is unwise for several reasons, including security vulnerabilities. Unsupported NGINX versions no longer receive security patches from the NGINX development team. This means that any discovered vulnerabilities remain unpatched, leaving your applications exposed to potential attacks and exploitation by malicious actors.

Check https://docs.nginx.com/nginx/releases/ for the most up to date list with unsupported NGINX versions.