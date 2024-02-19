About Wingify

Wingify is a global software company that specializes in providing conversion optimization and A/B testing solutions through its flagship product, VWO (Visual Website Optimizer). Founded in 2010, Wingify has grown to become a leader in the industry, serving thousands of customers worldwide. Its mission is to empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and enhance their digital presence through experimentation and optimization.

About this recipe

VWO (Visual Website Optimizer) is a comprehensive A/B testing and conversion optimization platform designed to help businesses enhance their online user experiences and boost conversion rates. With its intuitive interface and robust features, VWO enables users to create, manage, and analyze experiments effortlessly, making data-driven decisions to optimize their websites effectively. Trusted by thousands of organizations globally, VWO empowers businesses to maximize their digital presence and drive meaningful results.