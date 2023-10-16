About Yoast BV

Yoast BV, founded in 2010 by Joost de Valk and Marieke van de Rakt, is a renowned software company known for its Yoast SEO plugin for WordPress. The company has focused on SEO-related services, with the Yoast SEO plugin becoming a staple for optimizing WordPress websites. Over the years, they've expanded their offerings, developed educational resources, and engaged with the WordPress community, making a significant global impact in the fields of SEO and website optimization.

About this recipe

Yoast SEO is a widely-used WordPress plugin that helps users optimize their websites for search engines. With Yoast SEO, users can improve their website's visibility and rankings in search engine results pages. It offers features such as XML sitemap generation, meta tag optimization, content analysis, and readability checks. Yoast SEO provides guidance on optimizing individual pages and posts, including keyword optimization, meta descriptions, and internal linking. It also offers social media integration and provides insights and recommendations to improve overall SEO performance. Yoast SEO is a valuable tool for WordPress users looking to enhance their website's SEO and drive organic traffic to their content.