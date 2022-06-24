Domains that don't have a website yet

Transcript

"I'm Chris and I’m one of the co-founders of Dataprovider.com. Dataprovider.com is a structured search engine that indexes all websites on the internet every month. With our search engine you can see what happens on the internet.

Every day we receive the zone files from many TLDs. These zone files contain all the domains that are registered for those TLDs. Because we’ve been indexing all these domains for multiple years, we can exactly see how these TLDs are developing.

For a registry it is important that domains are being used because these domains keep on renewing every year. Dataprovider.com captures over 200 variables every month and keeps track of changes. One of these variables is the 'Response' field. Response refers to the answer that our crawler receives when it indexes the website.

If we look at all the domains that are in the new gTLD zone files, the response can be one of the following:

Host not Found (36% of the domains don't have an IP address setup in the DNS);

Access Denied (29% of the domains cannot be accessed by the crawler, this is almost always because the domain is parked for future use);

Available (27% of the domains have some kind of website);

Redirect (8% of the domains redirect to another domain).

As a registry, you want to see as many domains as possible being available. Domains that have a website are more likely to be renewed. Reach out to domains that result in a 'Host not Found' and offer them an easy way to set up a simple website."

