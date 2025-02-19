The internet is an integral part of our daily lives, and imagining a day without its use is a proper challenge. Our homes and appliances are connected to the internet, our cars, devices, and even sometimes our accessories. Despite being in near-constant contact, defining the internet remains rather tricky. So, what is the internet actually? Let’s dive right in.

The early days of the internet

The origin of the internet as we know it can be traced back to the Cold War era, conceived to maintain communication between the US government and the military in the hypothetical aftermath of a nuclear attack. Initially, the connected computers were physically linked and decidedly stationary due to their size, so access was restricted to a select group of organizations. In use from 1969 to 1989, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, or ARPANET—where the legacy top-level domain .arpa stems from—was the precursor to our internet. This early collection of interconnected computer networks allowed selected scientists and researchers to share information and resources from a distance without paper or traditional mail. It relied on the revolutionary concept of packet switching, a transfer method that remains the foundation of how data is transmitted over the net today.

The dawn of the World Wide Web

While ARPANET paved the way for the exchange of digital data, it was the invention of the World Wide Web (WWW) that revolutionized the way we access and consume information. In 1990, Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, proposed the concept of the World Wide Web as an information management system while working at CERN. According to CERN, the main concepts and terms behind the web came from this document, which described:

…a “hypertext project” called "WorldWideWeb" in which a “web” of “hypertext documents” could be viewed by “browsers”.

Essentially, WWW is a system of interconnected documents and resources, accessed through the internet using web browsers. It introduced the idea of hyperlinks, allowing users to navigate between different websites, creating an interconnected online space. This marked the beginning of the era of mass information sharing and online communication.

What’s the difference between the internet and the web?

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Take a look at our dedicated web vs. internet article for all the details, but here’s the rundown.

The internet refers to the vast global network of interconnected computer networks that allows for the transfer of data. It is the infrastructure that enables various online services and applications to communicate with each other.

On the other hand, the web is the system of interconnected documents and resources, accessed through the internet. It’s just one of the many services made possible by the internet, alongside email, file sharing, video conferencing, and more. In simpler terms, the internet is the network, while the World Wide Web is one of the many services that run on top of it.

What does the internet look like?

Unlike phone towers and satellite dishes, both being visible and tangible displays of communication hardware, the internet's connective infrastructure operates largely out of sight. Underwater fiber optic cables, which span vast distances and link continents via major cities, comprise an essential physical component of this entangled network. It’s a global network of interconnected computer systems.

On a level closer to home, our personal devices usually connect to the internet through Wi-Fi routers and modems, which, in turn, are linked to the global network via copper or fiber optic wiring. Once connected, we access the internet wirelessly through radio waves transmitted between our devices and the Wi-Fi router. Despite its convenience, Wi-Fi has its limitations and a couple of downsides too—most notably, it isn’t totally stable at every moment, which means disconnection could interrupt a task or activity that requires constant connection. Think of payment services, livestreams, or online games. This is combatted by a good old-fashioned Ethernet cable, which can be plugged into a computer, console, terminal, or television, straight from a router to provide a measurably more stable internet connection.

WAN, LAN, WLAN, and beyond, the magic of the internet lies in this complex web of connections, made only more intricate and far-reaching the more devices connect to it. Each device connected to the internet becomes a pathway, facilitating the flow of information between computers worldwide. In this way, the internet operates as a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem, enabling seamless communication and sharing of knowledge across the globe.

The internet today

The internet has undergone significant growth and evolution since its inception, expanding beyond its original purpose of facilitating communication between researchers, and becoming a vital part of modern society. Today, billions of people around the world rely on the internet for work, education, entertainment, communication, and more.

However, once hailed as a space for free expression and democratic engagement, the web has increasingly become a double-edged sword. The proliferation of mis- and disinformation, echo chambers, and cyberattacks orchestrated through social media threats and other online spaces has begun to erode the very foundation of democratic societies. These platforms have been manipulated to influence elections, polarize public opinion, and undermine trust in institutions, thereby posing significant threats to the integrity of democratic processes.

Moreover, the anonymity and expansive reach of the internet facilitate the spread of extremist ideologies and enable the organization of anti-democratic movements at an unprecedented scale. This and more has been illustrated again just this month, as Meta announces the removal of fact-checkers, and volunteer Wikipedia editors risk being doxxed. As a result, the challenge of maintaining the balance between freedom of expression and the protection of democratic norms in the digital age has become more complex and pressing than ever before.

The internet has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a research project. From its origins as a decentralized communication network, it has transformed into a globally interconnected web of information, connecting people across the globe. The internet and those who use it certainly face challenges, and internet nostalgists yearn for the pre-social media internet, but there’s so much still out there to enjoy. As the internet continues to evolve and expand, it will undoubtedly continue to play a central role in shaping the future of our digital world.