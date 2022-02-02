Is Bitcoin a popular payment method?

The last year the value of the digital currency has made a steep climb, but over the last few weeks Bitcoin has taken a beating. The volatility of the Bitcoin got us interested. Is there a correlation between the volatility of Bitcoin and the number of online stores that accept Bitcoin? We’ve been tracking the acceptance of Bitcoin for a while now and we do see fast growth in the last quarter and decline in January.

The trend line shows a fast growth of online stores accepting Bitcoin as a payment method in the last quarter, but a decline in January.