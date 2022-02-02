Back
Asset Management
Is Bitcoin a popular payment method?
Gijs Barends
- 5 months ago
- 1 min read
We wonder: is Bitcoin a way to store value like gold? Or is it also becoming an acceptable payment method? Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, the currency has been in use since 2009, and has had a volatile trading history.
The last year the value of the digital currency has made a steep climb, but over the last few weeks Bitcoin has taken a beating. The volatility of the Bitcoin got us interested. Is there a correlation between the volatility of Bitcoin and the number of online stores that accept Bitcoin? We’ve been tracking the acceptance of Bitcoin for a while now and we do see fast growth in the last quarter and decline in January.