Reverse DNS Lookup for investment managers and security professionals

There are around 4 billion IPv4 addresses and each month we resolve all of them. We start with 000.000.0001 and then go up. We check what’s behind each IP4 address.

Security professionals can use this data to get a full mapping of all IP addresses a client uses, including subdomains and VPNs.

Reverse DNS Lookup of amazonaws.com: how many servers does Amazon Web Services (AWS) have and how fast are they growing?

Investment managers can better understand cloud companies: for example, how many servers does Amazon Web Services (AWS) have and how fast are they growing?