Celebrating women at Dataprovider.com I

We do believe that recognizing and respecting women isn’t something we should do only on 8 March: we try to do it every day and strive for equality and inclusion at the workplace.

Edine, Data Quality Analyst

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I’ve been working as a Data Quality Analyst at Dataprovider.com for 6 years. My job is versatile and very dynamic: it’s difficult to capture it in a clear description. But this is also what I like about it.

You were the first woman at the Groningen office. How did it feel to be the only woman in the team?

When I started working at Dataprovider.com, there were eight men at the Groningen office. At first I was shy and preferred to stay in the background. But over time, they made me feel safe. They started asking my opinion on different things more and more. And sometimes they were real gentlemen although they'll never admit that. However, I like having more women in the team now. Before there was a lot of man talk, sometimes it made me feel uncomfortable. It’s interesting to see how the environment changes when there is a more equal mix of men and women.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

The people. It must be a very special group of people as I have been here for already 6 years. I trust them and I feel that they trust me too. The possibilities and freedom you get here are difficult to find at other companies, I think. Thanks to this, Dataprovider.com has an office dog now! Furthermore, my position has changed a lot over the years, and I’m very happy about it.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

No, not really.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

I studied Information Services and Management and one of its components was data analysis. Once, Christian (CTO at Dataprovider.com) gave a guest lecture about Dataprovider.com and I found it very interesting, so I applied for one of the job openings. I would have liked to work in the cultural sector but I’m glad that I’m in this sector now because it’s very dynamic.

What is your career advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Do it because the world of IT needs more women!

I think that a good balance between women and men is necessary as we look at data in different ways and we can draw different conclusions from it. That way, the company gets the most out of its data.

Fun fact about you?

Dataprovider.com has made me appreciate Scooter’s music.

Maaike, Community Builder

Tell us a bit about yourself.

My job is a combination of things that have to do with people and the relationship with them: I look for talent, spread the word about Dataprovider.com, and ensure everything is well arranged for the people who work here. Not a single day is the same for me.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

I have the opportunity to do what I love: connecting people and creating things. I also really appreciate that my ideas are heard and that I can learn new things.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

In one of my first jobs I had a boss who made sexist and inappropriate comments. I learned how to deal with it over the years, but he never learned from it or even saw the problem. My male colleagues didn’t have this problem, and they didn’t stand up for me either. “You can’t see what you don’t understand”: this is exactly where the problem is.

I learned how to stand up for myself and recognize an unhealthy situation. But improving the situation can only be done when the other party realizes their behavior and learns from it, and this doesn't always happen in our society yet.

I’m glad that now I work in a healthy environment where we take care of and support each other.

Now I can also help out other women with initiatives in my spare time like Startup Weekend Women in Bremen, which I facilitated last year. Being able to support women with the right tools, mindset, and confidence is something that makes me happy.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

I studied Communication and Multimedia Design, worked as a graphic designer, organized startup weekends for years and wanted to pursue a career that combined the best of those worlds: connecting and creating. I’m intrigued by technology and almost all of my friends work in the startup scene or IT. I like the culture and this job fits me greatly.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

If you like to structure, explore, create, connect or organize, the field of IT has definitely something to offer you.

Any final words?

If you want to connect, I’ll be happy to have a virtual coffee chat with you.

Lucia, Data Scientist

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I studied Artificial Intelligence at the University of Groningen: I chose AI because I was interested in technology. When I enrolled in the course, I thought there would be an equal amount of time spent on building both the hardware and software of robots but actually it was only the latter. But this turned out fine in the end, and it made me like programming more. Now I’m part of the data science team at Dataprovider.com and work on different projects, one of which is the Company Engine.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

My colleagues. They’re always ready to help and thanks to them I’ve learned a lot in the past months.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

I’ve never felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university. I’ve had side jobs while studying, for example, helping in an Italian restaurant.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

I like programming: you can do things in so many different ways. It’s always challenging to find the most optimal solution.

What is your career advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Just go for it! I’ve seen more and more female students enrolled in IT courses, so you definitely won't feel uncomfortable.

Fun fact about you?

I keep myself busy in my free time as well: I like reading, taking long walks, making websites and, since recently, I am the coordinator of a group of 50 volunteers at AFS Nederland, an association that promotes intercultural learning through exchange periods abroad. I host monthly meetings with all other volunteers and plan what needs to be done. For example, recently I organized a coronavirus-safe treasure hunt for our host students in Stadspark.

Shikha, Data Explorer

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I was born in the Netherlands, raised in Belgium and of Indian roots. I am a 3rd year Artificial Intelligence bachelor's student and I’m currently working on my bachelor's project in which I use deep reinforcement learning to get a simulation of an amputated model with a prosthetic leg to perform ground-level walking. I work as a data explorer at Dataprovider.com (and a data annotator if needed).

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

The widespread support is my favourite aspect. I greatly appreciate everyone working here as they all help each other out and are always only a Slack away.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

Thankfully, I’ve never experienced this.

However, I’ve noticed that mostly all professors and teaching assistants for courses involving heavy coding are male which can implicitly discourage women in this field. Therefore, I eagerly applied to become a teaching assistant for the course "Algorithms and Data Structures'' to do my part in encouraging women in a male-domintated field and combat stereotypical gender roles.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

My interest in data science arose during the first year of my studies when I first experienced the power data holds by creating simple regression models to predict a salary based on age and experience. After learning data science is about extracting patterns and making calculated predictions from a set of data, which appears to be meaningless at first, I was drawn to a presentation given by Dataprovider.com which encouraged me to apply for the data explorer job opening.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

I understand this field is quite daunting but it's very rewarding: you learn so much about the latest groundbreaking technology and it inspires you to be even more creative and step out from your comfort zone.

Fun fact about you?

I hadn’t realized this field was male-dominated until I was in 11th grade and the only girl in Computer Science class.

Marjolein, Support Data Quality Analyst

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I used to work as a dietician and owned my independent practice for 11 years. Then, I decided to start a new career in IT but my several attempts to enter a re-education IT project were unsuccessful. I saw a job opening at Dataprovider.com and got accepted. Now I’m learning to program in Python and have the opportunity to grow within the company.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

The people! They’re social and fun to work with. They really made me feel part of the team from day one.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or when looking for a job? If yes, how did you handle it?

I've looked for jobs in the IT sector but I was rejected for being too enthusiastic. I assumed my "social happy me" didn't fit in with the mostly male culture at that company. But that's okay, it has to be a good fit for both sides.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

I came across the vacancy at Dataprovider.com, and it seemed like something I could try. Now I really want to learn more about data, and they give me the opportunity to learn more and grow within the company.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Go for it! Keep making steps, even if they seem really small. And if a company doesn't see it, move on to the next opportunity, you'll find a good match eventually. Stay true to yourself, don't change to fit in!

Fun fact about you?

We live in a very smart home, currently there are 43 devices connected to our network and our phone is our remote control. And I like Lego ;-) a lot!

Any final words?

Check our vacancies to see if you can come to work at Dataprovider.com!

Marina, Legal Advisor

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I was born and raised in Barcelona and moved to the Netherlands for my master’s program in International Business & Finance Management at the University of Groningen. I'll never regret this decision as this has been the best challenge in my life so far.

Once here in Groningen and looking for an internship, I had a hard time finding an open position relevant to my business and law background: Groningen is a student city and there are plenty of student jobs but they aren’t related to the business field. The search was even more difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When I was about to give up, I ran into the open internship position at Dataprovider.com. After my internship, they offered me to continue working on the same assignment. Thanks to Dataprovider.com I’ve gained a lot of experience working with the Dutch and international market and developed my professional skills.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

I highly appreciate the flexibility of my job. I like the international environment and the relaxed company atmosphere. I can say I consider Dataprovider.com a second home.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

Not at a workplace yet. But sometimes at university when doing an assignment with one or more guys, I felt that they weren’t taking my suggestions into consideration.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

Technology and data are the future. We live in a globalized world where the internet connects everything. Before I started working at Dataprovider.com, I had never worked in this field and now I'm becoming more and more interested in data laws.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Be confident and express yourself not only in the IT field but in any field.

Fun fact about you?

I am the only Spanish person at Dataprovider.com. I've considered myself Catalan all my life since we have a different language, culture, and traditions from Spaniards. However, I still keep some Spanish habits like being a bit late for meetings (in Spain, being 15 minutes late isn’t considered impolite); I'm also still trying to adapt to the Dutch lunch meal that contains only bread. I'm used to eating large meals for lunch, so this is still a big challenge for me!

Marije, Support Data Quality Analyst

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I’m 20 years old and I’m studying Business IT & Management. I've just joined the Dataprovider.com team: I am helping Edine and Marjolein with annotating. I think I can learn a lot from them and hope to gain work experience that is relevant to my studies. In my free time I love going for a swim, playing tennis and reading books.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

I’ve only had two working days so far. But what I really liked was the great atmosphere in the office. I felt very welcome. I think I’m going to have a good time here and I look forward to learning new things. With my cookie addiction, I really liked that there were cookies in the office :)

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

Luckily, no, and I hope I will never experience that.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in a data company?

I was looking for a part-time job that is relevant to my studies; at university I really enjoy working with data. Besides, technology is evolving so fast and data companies are growing more and more; this is the future. I find it fascinating to see how data is used in new different ways. That’s why I can’t wait to broaden my knowledge in this field.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

If that’s what you want, just do it!

Fun fact about you?

I love to bake, especially cakes. Every weekend I bake something new. I really like sweets, so my cakes are always super sweet.

Are you considering a career in IT?

If you want to pursue a career in IT, don’t give up and overcome whatever obstacles come your way. Sooner or later, you’ll find the right workplace for you. If you need help or want to learn more about Dataprovider.com, contact Maaike at maaike@dataprovider.com and she'll try to answer your questions.

View our open positions

Photos: Maaike van der Post