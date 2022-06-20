Celebrating women at Dataprovider.com II

We do believe that recognizing and respecting women isn’t something we should do only on 8 March: we try to do it every day and strive for equality and inclusion at the workplace.

Christine, Project Manager Marketing

Tell us a bit about yourself.

Born and raised in Northern Germany, I moved to the Netherlands for my studies and fell in love with the charming city of Groningen. I've always been fascinated by psychology and the intersection of technology and people. After working in the educational and corporate sector, I'm now part of the marketing team at Dataprovider.com, where I'm responsible for planning, running and analyzing marketing campaigns.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

The people! From day one, they made me feel part of the team. I've never experienced working at a company with such a supportive and open-minded culture before. Because of this, there are a lot of opportunities to bring in new ideas and to learn something new.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

Unfortunately, yes. However, this has taught me to stand up for myself and to address the issue by speaking up. Over time, I've learned that it is all about open and honest communication.

Why did you decide to work for an IT company?

Because I like to make sense of the world around me in a systematic way. I realized the power of data while working on one of my first research projects during my undergrad studies, which made me go the extra mile to overcome my reluctance towards math and statistics. Now, I'm working with data every day and I love it!

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Just go for it: the more diverse, the better!

Fun fact about you?

I literally like to play with fire. During my studies, I worked for an NGO in Manila (Philippines) for 4 months where I met a group of people who came together every week to practice the performance art of Poi (Google it) :)

Willemijn, Support Data Quality Analyst

Tell us a bit about yourself.

A few months ago I started working here as a data quality analyst. My work is interesting, dynamic and easy to combine with the other things I do for my artistic practice. I'm a teacher of Fine arts & Design, an artist and a researcher. Currently, I give workshops at the Asylum Seeker’s Center, I participate in different projects with caretakers at elderly people’s homes and I create illustrations for Hanze University of Applied Sciences on a freelance basis.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

It's an open work environment, a very flexible one. As an individual, you have the opportunity to develop yourself in IT and if you have questions, most colleagues will help you out. It’s a fun and positive experience!

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

I’ve experienced it many times but in different ways. In most workplaces, you hear sexist jokes or meet people who tend to underestimate you for no reason. The same goes for university.

I had a professor who continuously complained about female students who wanted to write about feminist subjects in their essays. Another professor once forbade me to write about an Asian artist because the art-historical focus was on 'the Western world.'

For me, the only way to handle it was to confront these people and start a dialogue. I find it necessary to raise awareness on this subject. I'll always stand up for my rights and speak up to those who think differently. What people will think about it afterwards is up to them.

Why did you decide to work for an IT company?

I applied for this job vacancy because it’s versatile and accessible for anyone interested. It’s easy to combine with other things I do, and the company provides lots of space to plan your schedule. Also, working at a data company inspires me to learn more about IT.

What is your advice to women who consider a career in IT?

Always follow your dreams. It sounds very cliché but in my experience it has worked out. I believe there is nothing in this world to hold you back, only your perception of things. Women can do the same work as men in any field, wherever or whenever they want.

Fun fact about you?

I love doing sports and going to museums. I enjoy looking at contemporary artwork. If someone needs a museum buddy, let me know!

Barbera, Lunch and Gezelligheid Employee

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm 59 years old and 36 years married to Eddy van Dijk. Eddy is a truck driver and we have a son Randy who lives with his friend Jermo (our son-in-law). I have a dear mother, a younger sister, her children and a grandniece Saar Luna.

Since November 2021, I've been working at Dataprovider.com as a lunch employee. Now I also provide a breakfast buffet in the mornings and the snacks for the afterwork borrel on Thursdays. I also try to create a bit of homely atmosphere. I do this with great pleasure. It's nice to surprise the team every day with my various creations, which is also very much appreciated.

What do you like the most about working at Dataprovider.com?

At Dataprovider.com, everyone is equal and there for each other. The people are nice, there is a very friendly atmosphere, it feels a bit like a kind of family. And when the ladies are here, there is a lot of giggling. Especially when I call myself a witch. I feel at home here and I call it my Toko. Every day I'm happy to be back. I hope to be able to call it my Toko for a long time.

Have you ever felt at a disadvantage at a workplace or university? If yes, how did you handle it?

Luckily, I've never had a bad workplace experience because I'm a woman.

Photos: Maaike van der Post