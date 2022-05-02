How do you monitor what’s happening on newly registered domains?

If you don’t know what’s happening on newly registered domains during the first 90 days, you can’t ensure a smooth onboarding process: this can negatively affect renewal rates and limit your upsell opportunities.



Track the full life cycle of a domain with Dataprovider.com.

Our Know Your Customer helps you track the full life cycle of a domain, including the crucial first 90 days after a registration.

You can easily monitor all new registrations and see how many domains remain placeholders, become blogs or online stores and more. That way, you can offer your customers the right products and services at the right time and invariably increase your renewal rates.