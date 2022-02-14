Back
Domains
Where have all the placeholders gone?
Veronika Vilgis
- 5 months ago
- 1 min read
Placeholders are temporary web pages that are generated by the hosting company or registrar of the domain. A placeholder usually indicates that a permanent website is being created. But how many placeholders actually convert to a permanent site?
To answer this question we analyzed around 820,000 .com placeholder sites that were added in May 2020. We then look at their status 2 years later in May 2022. So what happened to these placeholders?
A staggering 84% of placeholders don’t exist anymore, 5% redirect, can’t be found or denied access, 3% remained a placeholder, only a small proportion converted into a site with individualized content (5%) or a business site (3%).