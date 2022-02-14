Where have all the placeholders gone?

To answer this question we analyzed around 820,000 .com placeholder sites that were added in May 2020. We then look at their status 2 years later in May 2022. So what happened to these placeholders?

A staggering 84% of placeholders don’t exist anymore, 5% redirect, can’t be found or denied access, 3% remained a placeholder, only a small proportion converted into a site with individualized content (5%) or a business site (3%).