How many websites disclose their GDPR or other privacy laws?
Since the introduction of the GDPR privacy and security law by the European Union (EU) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), a lot of companies have started to mention on their websites how they’re dealing with these laws.
With Dataprovider.com you can track how many websites mention GDPR or CCPA: currently, over 350,000 websites. As expected, the majority is located in Europe (65%) and North America (28%). But, it’s interesting to see that 7% of websites outside of these regions also mention these laws, probably because they serve people from California and Europe.
China just introduced a privacy law and India is also working on one. We’ll add these to our crawler, so we expect that this map will become more red in the years to come, follow us if you want to stay informed.