Is the majority of companies protected against phishing and spam?

Transcript

"I'm Chris and I’m one of the co-founders of Dataprovider.com. Dataprovider.com is a structured search engine that indexes all websites on the internet every month. With our search engine you can see what happens on the internet.

In this 'Fact Checking With Chris' we’re going to check if the following statement is true: the majority of companies is protected against phishing and spam.

If you have a domain name, you will probably also use it to send emails. As a domain name owner, you can prevent criminals from misusing your domain for sending phishing or spam by using a simple framework called SPF.

SPF stands for Sender Policy Framework and is an email-authentication technique which is used to prevent criminals from sending messages on behalf of your domain. You can easily set up a SPF record by adding a TXT record to your DNS containing a list with domains and IP addresses that are permitted to send emails on behalf of your domain.

In Dataprovider.com we can select websites that are from companies using the 'Website type' field.

In January 2022, there were around 32 million domains with websites from companies. 15 million of these domains didn’t have a SPF record set up, meaning that 46% of the company websites can be misused by criminals to send phishing and spam.

So, the conclusion of this 'Fact Checking with Chris' is: no, the majority of companies are not protected against phishing and spam."