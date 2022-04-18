Online stores and websites with privacy sensitive data

SSL is the standard technology for keeping an internet connection secure and safeguarding any sensitive data sent between two systems.



Online stores and websites that have contact forms or store privacy sensitive information such as personal names, addresses or email addresses need to install an SSL certificate to keep user data secure, prevent hacking and comply with GDPR.

Share of unique domains (not) using SSL.

A quick search in Dataprovider.com shows that 822,489 online stores don’t have an SSL certificate which poses a risk to their security.



We believe that registrars should offer their registrants a free or paid SSL certificate, monitor potential risks to these domains and notify them in time.