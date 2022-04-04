How is COVID-19 driving tech adoption?

Teleconferencing tools have played a major part in enabling the continuity of business meetings as well as private social gathering among friends.

Zoom Video Communications became especially popular for communicating and holding online meetings. This trend can be seen in the number of domains that are associated with Zoom. The data in our structured search engine shows a continuing growth in the domains associated with Zoom since the pandemic hit.

The popularity of Zoom however differed between North America and Europe: the number of domains associated with Zoom increased as a result of the pandemic, both in Europe and North America. The latter, however, shows a steeper increase and is still leading ahead.

Unique domains associated with Zoom: North America vs. Europe.

Another popular video and communications tool, namely Webex, also shows a sharp increase in domains registered to its name.

Unique domains associated with Cisco Webex.

Between September and December 2021, the number of associated domains increased by almost 2,000 and we can see a steady upward trend ever since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.