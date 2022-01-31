The use of live chat solutions on the web

Live chat solutions are often one of the solutions that are used in these interactions, so we ask ourselves the questions:' which are the top 3 live chat software solutions on the web?'



Our technology detects live chat softwares by rendering the homepages of websites and checking for specific types of code. Currently, we recognize 39 software solutions. A live chat solution enables businesses to directly chat with website visitors, so other than a chatbot you’re chatting with an actual person.

Our structured search engine shows that Tawk.to is leading on the web, followed by LiveChat and Zendesk. Together, these three live chat software solutions hold a staggering market share.