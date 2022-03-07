Which are the most popular ad networks?

An ad network is a company that connects advertisers to websites that want to host advertisements. Ad networks acquire available inventories from a publisher and sell them to advertisers as packaged impressions. Within the ad ecosystem, publishers work as an intermediary between publishers and advertisers, acting as a crucial monetisation component. Without such networks, publishers would need to negotiate deals with each individual advertiser.

Our structured Search Engine shows that Facebook Custom Audiences is leading ahead, closely followed by Google AdSense. With a comparatively low share, AdWords claims the third and last place.