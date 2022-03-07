Back
Which are the most popular ad networks?

Christine Wölke
  4 months ago
  • 1 min read
Our spider currently recognizes more than 50 unique advertising (ad) networks, so we got curious: which are the top 3?

An ad network is a company that connects advertisers to websites that want to host advertisements. Ad networks acquire available inventories from a publisher and sell them to advertisers as packaged impressions. Within the ad ecosystem, publishers work as an intermediary between publishers and advertisers, acting as a crucial monetisation component. Without such networks, publishers would need to negotiate deals with each individual advertiser

Our structured Search Engine shows that Facebook Custom Audiences is leading ahead, closely followed by Google AdSense. With a comparatively low share, AdWords claims the third and last place.
