Domains that use email and SPF

Transcript

"I'm Chris and I’m one of the co-founders of Dataprovider.com.

Dataprovider.com is a structured search engine that indexes all websites on the internet every month. With our search engine you can see what happens on the internet.

Every day we receive the zone files from many TLDs. These zone files contain all the domains that are registered for those TLDs. Because we’ve been indexing all these domains for multiple years, we can exactly see how these TLDs are developing.

For a registry it is important that domains are being used because these domains keep on renewing every year. Dataprovider.com captures over 200 variables every month and keeps track of changes.

One of these variables is the DNS MX record. Every month when we index a website, we also capture all the DNS records for that domain. The MX record, which stands for Mail eXchange, indicates how email messages should be delivered.

If we look at all domains that are in the new gTLD zone files, we see that 27% have an MX record setup, meaning these domains are capable of sending and receiving email messages.

You could reach out to domains that haven't configured their email yet and help them to set up an email account or email forwarding service.

Additionally, you can improve the security and email delivery of domains that use their domain for email already. This can be done by adding a so-called SPF record to the DNS. SPF stands for Sender Policy Framework and stops spammers from spoofing a domain. In addition, an SPF record will reduce the number of legitimate email messages that are flagged as spam or bounce."

If we look at a random new gTLD, we see that 71% of domains have their SPF records setup already.

Do you want to know more about how you can use Dataprovider to improve the activity and security of the domains in your zone file? Let us know and we can schedule a demo to show you how.