About integrating with Google Sheets
Pour fresh data into a working worksheet, seamlessly connect to other apps and analyze the data with ease.
Key benefits of Google Sheets
Export a large amount of data to Google Sheets
Create bespoke datasets with our extended filters and export large files with data to Google Sheets with just a few clicks.
Store large exports in Google Sheets
Create custom datasets to get very specific information and store and retrieve the data with ease in Google Sheets.
Blend data from various apps in a single spreadsheet
Connect several apps to merge data from different sources into a single document and share it inside or outside your business.
How to integrate
- Make sure you have an Admin account in Google Sheets.
- Go to 'Integrations' in Dataprovider.com.
- Select 'Google Sheets'.
- Click 'Connect'.
- In the pop-up window, allow Dataprovider.com to access the data in your account.
- You're all set.
Now you can:
- Export a large amount of data to Google Sheets.
- Analyze it and share it inside or outside your organization.
- Push the data to other platforms.
