About integrating with Google Sheets

Pour fresh data into a working worksheet, seamlessly connect to other apps and analyze the data with ease.

Google Sheets

Key benefits of Google Sheets

Export a large amount of data to Google Sheets

Create bespoke datasets with our extended filters and export large files with data to Google Sheets with just a few clicks.

Store large exports in Google Sheets

Create custom datasets to get very specific information and store and retrieve the data with ease in Google Sheets.

Blend data from various apps in a single spreadsheet

Connect several apps to merge data from different sources into a single document and share it inside or outside your business.

How to integrate

  1. Make sure you have an Admin account in Google Sheets.
  2. Go to 'Integrations' in Dataprovider.com.
  3. Select 'Google Sheets'.
  4. Click 'Connect'.
  5. In the pop-up window, allow Dataprovider.com to access the data in your account.
  6. You're all set.

Now you can:

  • Export a large amount of data to Google Sheets.
  • Analyze it and share it inside or outside your organization.
  • Push the data to other platforms.

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial