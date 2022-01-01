About integrating with Power BI

Enrich your data with the most recent web insights to create in-depth interactive dashboards and reports.

Key benefits of Power BI

Receive the most recent data from over 490 million domains

Plug in and receive the most recent web insights to solidify your interactive dashboards and reports.

Monitor changes to websites

Designate which websites you want to monitor and get instant updates about any changes to these sites right in your Microsoft Power BI account.

Export a large amount of company information to Power BI

Create bespoke datasets with our extended filters and export the data to your Microsoft Power BI account with just a few clicks.

How to integrate

  1. Make sure you have an Admin account in Power BI.
  2. Go to ‘Integrations’ in Dataprovider.com.
  3. Select ‘Power BI’.
  4. Click the ‘Connect’ button in the top right-hand corner.
  5. Install the app by following the steps in the Power BI pop-up window.
  6. You’re all set.

Now you can:

  • Export datasets to Power BI.
  • Monitor datasets and send data to your Power BI account (this is going to be released later this year).

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial