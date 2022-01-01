About integrating with Salesforce
Key benefits of Salesforce
Enrich your leads or client base with our data
Automatically keep your records up to date with the most recent company information from our structured index of web data.
Monitor changes to websites
Designate which websites you want to monitor and get instant updates about any changes to these sites right in your Salesforce account.
Export a large amount of company information to Salesforce
Create a bespoke dataset of companies with our extended filters and export the data to your Salesforce account with just a few clicks.
How to integrate
- Make sure you have an Admin account in Salesforce.
- Go to ‘Integrations’ in Dataprovider.com.
- Select ‘Salesforce’.
- Click the ‘Connect’ button in the top right-hand corner.
- Install the app by following the steps in the Salesforce pop-up window.
- You’re all set.
Now you can:
- Export leads to Salesforce.
- Monitor changes to websites.
- Create new leads and keep them fresh in Salesforce.
- Look up the data in Salesforce in designated fields.
