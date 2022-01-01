About integrating with Snowflake

Get a seamless experience by connecting and loading data in minutes. Combine data from Dataprovider.com with multiple other sources into a unified view.

Key benefits of Snowflake

Export a large amount of data to Snowflake

Create bespoke datasets with our extended filters and export large files with data to Snowflake with just a few clicks.

Store large exports in Snowflake

Create custom datasets to get very specific information and store, retrieve and analyze the data with ease in Snowflake.

How to integrate

  1. Go to ‘Integrations’ in Dataprovider.com.
  2. Select ‘Snowflake.’
  3. Click on ‘Settings.’
  4. Fill out your Snowflake account, username and password. For example: https://MY_ACCOUNT_NAME.snowflakecomputing.com.
  5. Click on ‘Connect’ in the top right-hand corner.
  6. You’re all set.

Now you can:

  • Export large files to Snowflake.
  • Push the data to other platforms.
  • Run analytics on the exported data.

