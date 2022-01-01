About integrating with Snowflake
Get a seamless experience by connecting and loading data in minutes. Combine data from Dataprovider.com with multiple other sources into a unified view.
Key benefits of Snowflake
Export a large amount of data to Snowflake
Create bespoke datasets with our extended filters and export large files with data to Snowflake with just a few clicks.
Store large exports in Snowflake
Create custom datasets to get very specific information and store, retrieve and analyze the data with ease in Snowflake.
How to integrate
- Go to ‘Integrations’ in Dataprovider.com.
- Select ‘Snowflake.’
- Click on ‘Settings.’
- Fill out your Snowflake account, username and password. For example: https://MY_ACCOUNT_NAME.snowflakecomputing.com.
- Click on ‘Connect’ in the top right-hand corner.
- You’re all set.
Now you can:
- Export large files to Snowflake.
- Push the data to other platforms.
- Run analytics on the exported data.
