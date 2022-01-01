Identify ownership of domains and websites

Audit

Successfully manage your domain portfolio

Use Ownership to manage and monitor domain registrations, protect your domains and identify intangible assets and their owners. Discover if websites fill in the same information as the domains in your portfolio and whether the information on your domains is used with malicious intent. Explore the digital footprint of a business: identify associated websites and shared ownership as well as potential client’s digital assets. Get a comprehensive overview of the domains under your management, so you can put the right domain name policy and strategy in place.