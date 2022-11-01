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Recipe details

1C-Bitrix

1C-Bitrix

122.9K records

Key facts about 1C-Bitrix

Records
122874 records
Websites tracked
122874 websites use 1C-Bitrix
Categories
Cloud, Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About 1C-Bitrix

Bitrix was founded in 1998 by Sergey Ryzhikov. In 2007, the companies "Bitrix" and "1C" created a joint venture "1C-Bitrix". The company headquarters is located in Kaliningrad. Representative offices are located in Moscow, Alma-Ata, and Minsk.

About this recipe

1C-Bitrix is a system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments

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