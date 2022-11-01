Back to overview
Recipe details
1C-Bitrix
122.9K records
Key facts about 1C-Bitrix
- Records
- 122874 records
- Websites tracked
- 122874 websites use 1C-Bitrix
- Categories
- Cloud, Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About 1C-Bitrix
Bitrix was founded in 1998 by Sergey Ryzhikov. In 2007, the companies "Bitrix" and "1C" created a joint venture "1C-Bitrix". The company headquarters is located in Kaliningrad. Representative offices are located in Moscow, Alma-Ata, and Minsk.
About this recipe
1C-Bitrix is a system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Related to this recipe
Bitrix24
Bitrix24 is an online collaboration suite that features tools for communication, project management, and sales.76.7K records