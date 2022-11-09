About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a French company that was founded in 2010. It is a provider of customer experience optimization solutions, offering a range of tools for businesses to improve their websites and mobile apps. The company's products enable businesses to personalize and optimize their websites and apps in order to improve customer engagement and conversions. AB Tasty's solutions are used by companies in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, media, and travel.

