About Marathon Studios Inc.

Marathon Studios, Inc., founded in 2012 and based in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is a software development and web publishing firm specializing in creating high-traffic websites and applications. Their properties attract over 3 million visitors per month, demonstrating their expertise in developing and managing popular web platforms. Among their notable projects are TickCheck, a service providing tick testing for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, and AbuseIPDB, a collaborative platform for reporting and checking IP addresses associated with malicious activities. These platforms showcase Marathon Studios' commitment to delivering valuable online services that cater to specific user needs.

AbuseIPDB, managed by Marathon Studios Inc., is a collaborative project dedicated to combating internet abuse by providing a centralized platform for reporting and identifying IP addresses associated with malicious activities. It serves as a valuable resource for webmasters, system administrators, and security professionals seeking to enhance online safety.

AbuseIPDB offers an API that allows users to report and check IP addresses for abusive behavior, facilitating integration with existing security systems. The platform also provides customizable blacklists, bulk reporting tools, and integration guides for various security applications, enabling efficient management of IP reputation data.