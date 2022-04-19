About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign was founded by Jason VandeBoom in 2003. It started as a consulting firm, and then as an on-premises software provider, helping small and midsize businesses automate marketing tasks and manage contacts. The company would later transition from on-premises software to a software as a service business focused on marketing and sales automation. As of 2021, ActiveCampaign has over 145,000 clients and $165 million in recurring revenue, with customers in 170 countries.