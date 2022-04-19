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Recipe details

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

1.1M records

Key facts about ActiveCampaign

Records
1061404 records
Websites tracked
1061404 websites use ActiveCampaign
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign was founded by Jason VandeBoom in 2003. It started as a consulting firm, and then as an on-premises software provider, helping small and midsize businesses automate marketing tasks and manage contacts. The company would later transition from on-premises software to a software as a service business focused on marketing and sales automation. As of 2021, ActiveCampaign has over 145,000 clients and $165 million in recurring revenue, with customers in 170 countries.

About this recipe

ActiveCampaign is a comprehensive email marketing and automation platform. It offers features such as email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and advanced segmentation. With ActiveCampaign, businesses can create personalized email campaigns, automate customer journeys, and track their performance. It provides powerful tools for customer engagement and lead nurturing, helping businesses drive conversions and build stronger relationships with their audience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments