Recipe details
ActiveCampaign
Key facts about ActiveCampaign
- Records
- 1061404 records
- Websites tracked
- 1061404 websites use ActiveCampaign
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud, Email
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign was founded by Jason VandeBoom in 2003. It started as a consulting firm, and then as an on-premises software provider, helping small and midsize businesses automate marketing tasks and manage contacts. The company would later transition from on-premises software to a software as a service business focused on marketing and sales automation. As of 2021, ActiveCampaign has over 145,000 clients and $165 million in recurring revenue, with customers in 170 countries.
About this recipe
ActiveCampaign is a comprehensive email marketing and automation platform. It offers features such as email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and advanced segmentation. With ActiveCampaign, businesses can create personalized email campaigns, automate customer journeys, and track their performance. It provides powerful tools for customer engagement and lead nurturing, helping businesses drive conversions and build stronger relationships with their audience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments