Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company which is based in New York City, United States. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. In 2004, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace as a blog hosting service while attending the University of Maryland, College Park. He was its only employee until 2006 when it reached $1 million in revenue. The company grew from 30 employees in 2010 to 550 by 2015. By 2014, it raised a total of $78.5 million in venture capital; added e-commerce tools, domain name services, and analytics; and replaced its coding backend with drag-and-drop features. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2021.

Acuity Scheduling, since 2019 part of the Squarespace family, is an efficient online appointment and booking management platform designed to streamline the scheduling process for businesses and professionals. With user-friendly features, customizable booking forms, and integration capabilities, Acuity empowers users to effortlessly manage appointments, reduce scheduling conflicts, and provide a convenient booking experience for clients. Whether you're a solopreneur, a small business, or a large organization, Acuity Scheduling offers a versatile solution to optimize your appointment booking process and enhance client engagement.