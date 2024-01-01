About Adobe

Adobe, originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Jose, California. It has historically specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures, and print. Its flagship products include Adobe Photoshop image editing software; Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software; Adobe Acrobat Reader and the Portable Document Format (PDF); and a host of tools primarily for audio-visual content creation, editing and publishing. Adobe offered a bundled solution of its products named Adobe Creative Suite, which evolved into a subscription software as a service (SaaS) offering named Adobe Creative Cloud. The company also expanded into digital marketing software and in 2021 was considered one of the top global leaders in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

About this recipe

Adobe Audience Manager (formerly known as Demdex) is a data management platform that allows businesses to collect, analyze, and activate audience data from various sources. It helps create unified audience profiles, segment audiences, deliver personalized experiences across channels, and measure campaign performance for better engagement, conversion rates, and ROI. As part of the Adobe Experience Cloud, it integrates with other marketing solutions to enhance customer experiences.