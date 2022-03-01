About

Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day. Typekit is Adobe's hosted web font service used for Adobe Fonts. The CSS or JavaScript file which loads the web fonts and the web font files themselves are added to your website in the browser from their content delivery network (CDN), use.typekit.net. The CDN allows fonts to be cached at many locations around the world, to ensure that they can be delivered to your website visitors as quickly as possible.