Adobe, originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Jose, California. It has historically specialized in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures, and print. Its flagship products include Adobe Photoshop image editing software; Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software; Adobe Acrobat Reader and the Portable Document Format (PDF); and a host of tools primarily for audio-visual content creation, editing and publishing. Adobe offered a bundled solution of its products named Adobe Creative Suite, which evolved into a subscription software as a service (SaaS) offering named Adobe Creative Cloud. The company also expanded into digital marketing software and in 2021 was considered one of the top global leaders in Customer Experience Management (CXM).

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Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day. Typekit is Adobe's hosted web font service used for Adobe Fonts. The CSS or JavaScript file which loads the web fonts and the web font files themselves are added to your website in the browser from their content delivery network (CDN), use.typekit.net. The CDN allows fonts to be cached at many locations around the world, to ensure that they can be delivered to your website visitors as quickly as possible.